Cristiano Ronaldo calls Real Madrid legend to convince him to join Al-Nassr: Reports

Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called out Los Blancos midfielder Nacho Fernandez to join him at Al-Nassr. Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro-League giants in December 2022.

The 39-year-old spent nine glorious years in the Spanish capital between 2009 and 2018 before leaving for Juventus. He subsequently returned to his former club Manchester United before arriving at Al-Nassr nearly 18 months ago.

Meanwhile, Nacho joined an exclusive club of four of his Los Blancos teammates on Saturday (June 1) at the Wembley as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

In the process, Nacho, the retiring Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal became the first players to win the Champions League six times, breaking a tie with their former teammate Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Nacho, 34 sees his current Madrid deal end this month, but there has been no official talks of an extension. Having played 45 times across competitions this season - contributing an assist - the Spaniard has played a key role in his side's success, also winning the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles.

He might want to continue his Santiago Bernabeu stint, but as per Madrid Zone (via Marca), Ronaldo wants his former teammate to join him at Mrsool Park.

The Spaniard has 16 goals and 10 assists in 364 games across competitions for Los Blancos since his first-team debut in the 2010-11 season.

How did Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo fare at Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Real Madrid legend. With a staggering 450 goals in 438 games across competitions, the Al-Nassr captain is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer by a proverbial country mile.

Among many records and milestones he created at the Santiago Bernabeu include becoming the first player to play 100 games in the UEFA Champions League, first to play that many games in the competition for a single club, and of course the Champions League's all-time top-scorer with 140 goals.

In what turned out to be his final Madrid game, Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1 in rhe 2018 UEFA Champions League final. That made Ronaldo the first player to win the competition five times - four times with Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Some of his other records in the competition include scoring the most goals (17) in a season, scoring in the most finals (3) and being the only player to score for two winning clubs in Champions League finals.