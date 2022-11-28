"I will smash you" – Granit Xhaka reveals Arsenal teammates were 'worried' after what he told them about Switzerland's 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Brazil

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has said that his Arsenal teammates and Brazil stars Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are concerned about comments made during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Rossocrociati opened their campaign in the quadrennial tournament with a 1-0 Group G win over Cameroon on Thursday (November 25). Meanwhile, Tite's side will take on Switzerland on Monday following a 2-0 victory against Serbia.

Xhaka, 30, has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season, helping the Gunners go five points clear atop the Premier League. Martinelli and Jesus have also contributed to the club's success, registering a combined 18 goal involvements.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Xhaka opened up about his interaction with his Brazilian teammates before the start of the World Cup. He told reporters (via Metro):

"We were joking before the World Cup to come here and of course; it is always good if you have teammates opposite you, but we are professional footballers, and for 90 minutes. I told Gabby Martinelli and Gabby Jesus if you are running one against one against our goalkeeper, I will smash you!"

Shedding light on his commitment for Switzerland, Xhaka added:

"It doesn't matter that we are playing in the same team. This is the World Cup. You play for your own team; you play for your own country, and you want to win. Of course, they were worried. They know me. If I smash you, it will be very, very hard."

Xhaka asserted that his team would have to be at their best to nick a result against the in-form Selecao. He concluded:

"We enjoyed the three points, and now we are focused on Brazil. We will have to be much more careful against Brazil than we were against Cameroon. If you lose the ball against Brazil, you pay for it. They have great quality. ... the favourites in the tournament, but it is one game. Anything can happen."

Both Brazil and Switzerland are atop Group G with three points after one game, with the former ahead on goal difference.

Roy Keane expresses concern about Arsenal star at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking on ITV Sport (via Football365), Republic of Ireland great Roy Keane cast doubt on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's leadership abilities for Ghana at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"Well, he's having a very good season. He's settled down, he had a lot of injury problems when he first went to Arsenal. He's got a big role here because there are some inexperienced players around him. I'm still not convinced he's got those leadership skills."

Partey, 29, started Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup opening 3-2 Group H loss to Portugal at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday (November 24). At club level, Partey has registered two goals in 15 appearances across competitions for the north London outfit this season.

