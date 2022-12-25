"I will speak to him next week about some celebrations" - Aston Villa manager confirms that he will have a word with Emi Martinez 

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed that he will have a word with goalkeeper Emi Martinez regarding his celebrations. The Aston Villa custodian played a key role for Argentina during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

However, Emi Martinez's wild celebrations after the title win have caused plenty of stir, attracting plenty of criticism from fans and pundits.

Unai Emery, who took charge at Aston Villa just weeks ago, has confirmed that he will have a word with the Argentine when he returns to the club.

The Spaniard claimed that the club couldn't be prouder of Martinez for winning the FIFA World Cup and understands the emotional side behind the celebrations. Emery told reporters on Friday, as quoted by The News:

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it. I will speak to him next week about some celebrations. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing."

“He’s coming back next week. I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he’ll come back to work with us," he added.

As per reports from Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Unai Emery is far from happy with Emi Martinez and wants to part ways as soon as possible.

The report also claims that the former Arsenal manager wants Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou, who also starred in the FIFA World Cup for Morocco, to replace Martinez.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper was seen making a crude gesture after being awarded the Golden Glove trophy for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

Emi Martinez was also seen holding a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face taped to the front during Argentina's celebrations. The controversial keeper was also filmed taunting Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's dressing room celebrations after the penalty shoot-out success.

Liverpool legend hits out at Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has blasted Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his antics following Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph.

Squawka @Squawka Emiliano Martínez's career:



2012: Joins Arsenal

2012: Loan to Oxford United

2013: Loan to Sheffield Wednesday

2015: Loan to Rotherham United

2015: Loan to Wolves

2017: Loan to Getafe

2019: Loan to Reading

2020: Joins Aston Villa

2021: Wins Copa América

2022: Wins World Cup



🤯 Emiliano Martínez's career:2012: Joins Arsenal2012: Loan to Oxford United2013: Loan to Sheffield Wednesday2015: Loan to Rotherham United2015: Loan to Wolves2017: Loan to Getafe2019: Loan to Reading2020: Joins Aston Villa2021: Wins Copa América2022: Wins World Cup🤯 https://t.co/PcjngF9Hn4

The former Liverpool midfielder labeled the Aston Villa keeper a vulgar clown. He wrote in the Daily Mail:

"Much of the debate post World Cup Final has centred on the behaviour of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the penalty shootout. I can accept those antics, to a point. But what we should be talking about more is the crude gesture he made after collecting his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy.

"Do some people really find that sort of thing funny? Martinez embarrassed himself and he embarrassed his country. He looked like a vulgar clown. If that is what he wants to be remembered for, then God help us all. I like him as a goalkeeper, for Argentina and Aston Villa. But for him to think what he did was appropriate, it beggars belief."

Despite his antics off the field, Martinez stepped up for Argentina when needed. He made seven saves in as many games along with his heroics in the penalty shootout against France, where he saved Kingsley Coman's shot, while Aurelien Tchouameni blasted it past the goal post.

Poll : 0 votes