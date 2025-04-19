“I will stand by this” - Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal superstar would have joined Manchester United if Red Devils approached him

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Declan Rice would have picked Manchester United over Arsenal if the Red Devils had approached him. The pundit has insisted that his former club should have made an attempt to sign the Englishman from West Ham United.

Declan Rice became the most expensive English player of all time, equalling Jack Grealish's record in 2023. He joined Arsenal from West Ham United in a deal worth a reported £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The 26-year-old has become a key player for the Gunners and recently scored two world-class free kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he would have loved to see Manchester United sign the midfield dynamo.

The former Manchester United hero said, as quoted by Football.London:

"Declan Rice, you know when you look at players and go there was the moment he stood up and said, 'Guys, the top table, I'm at it'. I think this tie says that. Doing against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion. And we (United) didn't go and sign him!"

He added:

"I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, 'we'll match what Arsenal pay', I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United."

Rice has been an indispensable figure in Mikel Arteta's side since his switch to the Emirates in 2023. He has made 96 appearances for the Gunners so far, contributing with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Manchester United join Arsenal in the chase for Real Madrid youngster: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Arda Guler, who is also wanted by Arsenal. As reported by Fichajes.net, Ruben Amorim's side have registered their interest in the highly rated Turkish playmaker.

Guler has struggled for playing time since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023. Los Blancos rate him very highly, but could be forced to part ways with him, with the youngster keen on regular playing time.

The 20-year-old has played only 1233 minutes of first-team football this season, scoring thrice and producing seven assists. He only got 442 minutes of playing time in his debut season and scored six goals.

