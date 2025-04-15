Manchester United set to join Arsenal in race for Real Madrid star - Reports 

Manchester United are prepared to enter into the race to sign Real Madrid ace Arda Guler, joining Arsenal in the pursuit of the youngster, as per reports. The pair of Premier League sides are keen on the midfielder, whose future remains a topic for discussion.

Arda Guler has struggled for regular minutes since his arrival at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 despite being highly-rated at the club. The 20-year-old remains a key player and regular starter for Turkiye but has found himself on the fringes at club level.

Fichajes.net reports that Manchester United have indicated a readiness to pay around £51 million to sign the former Fenerbahce man in the summer. The midfielder has also been in the sights of Arsenal, who are willing to sign him in the summer, as well.

Arda Guler has failed to fully earn the trust of manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the veteran tactician giving the youngster limited minutes. The Turkiye international is keen on playing regularly and could be convinced to push for a transfer with the right offer.

Manchester United are eyeing the youngster to fill one of the attacking midfield roles in their 3-4-2-1 formation. Arsenal, as well, want the youngster to come in as a rotation option for captain Martin Odegaard, potentially getting plenty of game time.

Arda Guler has played just 1,169 minutes across 34 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He was left on the bench the entire time as his side suffered a 3-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Former Arsenal man targeted by Manchester United ahead of summer reshuffle - Reports

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has become a target for Manchester United as they look to sign a goalkeeper in the summer, as per reports. The England international was recently relegated from the Premier League with Southampton after a disappointing campaign for the Saints.

The Sun reports that Ramsdale is on the radar of the Red Devils, who appear to be prepared to move on from Andre Onana in the summer. The Cameroon international has struggled to perform at a consistent level for the side, with his mistakes often costing the team.

Manchester United have been linked with Zion Suzuki, James Trafford, and Senne Lammens ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window. Ramsdale is more experienced than the trio, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2023, an indicator of his pedigree in England. He will be a good addition to Ruben Amorim's squad begging for a reliable goalkeeper.

