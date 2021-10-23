"I will still close mouths and win things" - Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at doubters questioning him at Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at naysayers questioning his defensive output at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has recently been accused of disrupting the overall balance of the side after Manchester United suffered a dip in form.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo made a statement with his match-winning header during the 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the Champions League. In the wake of his defining performance, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has responded to the recent criticism.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo stated:

"I know when the team needs my help defensively. But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals - [the defensive side] is part of my job.

"The people who don't want to see that is because they don't like me but to be honest I'm 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me? I sleep good at night.

"I go to my bed with my conscience very good. Keep going with that because I will still close mouths and win things."

Cristiano Ronaldo also reiterated that he is enjoying his football after returning to Manchester United this summer. The 36-year-old expressed his desire to help the Red Devils replicate their success from the past by winning silverware at the club.

"I think the main word is that I'm still happy and enjoying football. It doesn't matter how many things I won in my career. I win everything but I'm still motivated.

"I'm in a new chapter of my life, even with my age, and this is why I am here - to try to win and I think Manchester needs to be at this level of winning and thinking to win big things so I'm here to help."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United set to face tough challenge against Liverpool

Despite netting six goals in eight appearances since returning to Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face his toughest challenge yet on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in what promises to be an exciting Premier League clash.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to winning the trophy with the Red Devils. Inevitable. 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to winning the trophy with the Red Devils. Inevitable. https://t.co/eEYYnJpGV0

No team has scored more goals than Liverpool (22) in the Premier League this term and it will be interesting to see how Manchester United cope with the threat. The clash will also pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Mohamed Salah, who has established himself as arguably the best player in the world based on current form.

