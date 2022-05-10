"I will not be surprised" - Pat Nevin makes major claim about Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of Leeds United clash

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Romelu Lukaku is full of confidence at the moment and has backed the Belgian to score against Leeds United. The Blues, who are currently third in the Premier League table, will take on relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday night (May 11).

Chelsea's club-record signing (£97.5 million) Lukaku hasn’t been able to live up to his mammoth price tag since his summer switch from Inter Milan. But he has recently proven that all hope’s not lost. The striker scored a brace in the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (7 May), taking the Blues closer to securing a top-four finish this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals 😲 https://t.co/zUrwBwCUfI

Courtesy of his encouraging performance against Wolves, Lukaku is expected to once again start versus Leeds. Nevin feels that the striker would be reinvigorated by the brace and could do more damage at Elland Road.

Documenting his thoughts on Lukaku and the clash at Leeds, Nevin wrote for chelseafc.com:

“All this excitement doesn’t take away from the importance of Elland Road tomorrow night. I will not be surprised if Romelu Lukaku gets another shot at grabbing the headlines, as well as another goal or two. Many strikers exist on confidence as much as they do oxygen and those two goals at the Bridge will have had a spectacular effect on the big man.”

Nevin added that Lukaku would have one eye on snatching a starting berth in the FA Cup final against Liverpool this Saturday (May 14). The former Scotland international explained:

“He, like everyone else is playing for a starting berth at the weekend as well as that top-four spot and the big-name players love nothing more than turning up for the big games and making a big impact.”

An in-form Romelu Lukaku could give Chelsea the edge against Liverpool

Having fallen further behind in the Premier League race (trailing City by three points), Liverpool will be eager to bag the FA Cup this Saturday. However, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are unlikely to be an easy opponent, especially with an in-form Lukaku leading the line.

For all their qualities, neither Timo Werner nor Kai Havertz can match the physical strength of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Deploying Lukaku against the Reds would give Tuchel physical strength and considerable aerial presence up top.

The Belgian also has excellent hold-up play, meaning he could also bring other attack-minded Chelsea players into the fold.

Having missed two great chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, Lukaku might be eager to make amends. And there’s hardly a better way to do that than guiding the Blues to the FA Cup at the expense of a Premier League rival.

