“I will take that hug for the rest of my life" - Argentina star reveals what Lionel Messi told him immediately after winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes recently revealed what Lionel Messi told him the moment they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was looking for his maiden World Cup trophy going into the tournament in Qatar last December. It was the only trophy that had eluded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in his career.

The icon came close to winning football's biggest prize in 2014. However, Argentina narrowly (1-0) lost against Germany in the final. Following an opening-match loss (2-1) against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 edition, Messi and Co. were able to put together a remarkable run to the final again.

Argentina were one win away from World Cup glory, but in their way were Kylian Mbappe's 2018 FIFA World Cup winners on December 18. The Albiceleste took a 2-0 lead via goals from Messi and Angel di Maria. Mbappe answered back with a late brace to force the game into extra time.

Messi and Mbappe scored one each to ensure the game would be decided by a penalty shootout. Argentina held their nerve to win 4-2, securing Messi his first World Cup trophy.

Leandro Paredes has now revealed what Lionel Messi's reaction was (via Albiceleste Talk):

"I will take that hug from Messi for the rest of my life. Turning around, seeing him on his knees and being the first to hug him as a world champion, it was incredible."

He added:

"I yelled at him 'we are world champions' and he told us 'thank you, thank you, I love you.'"

The legend confirmed after Argentina's victory that the 2022 edition was his last World Cup appearance.

Emiliano Martinez reveals what Lionel Messi told him following 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Argentina goalkeeper and World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez recently revealed what Lionel Messi told him following their World Cup victory.

Martinez was at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground on Tuesday, July 4, where he answered several questions. The Aston Villa goalkeeper flew into India on Monday, July 3, for a two-day visit.

In the World Cup final, the 30-year-old put in a brilliant performance in the penalty shootout against France, helping his side win 4-2. He revealed what Messi told him following the match (via Indian Express):

“After the shootout, Messi came and hugged me and said – ‘I can’t believe you saved us again’. When the best player in the world says that, it is unbelievable."

He added:

“Messi is a born winner, he was born to win, and he used to talk before every game in the World Cup. In the final, he said – ‘Thank you for everything you have done for me.’ And we ( other players in the team) all wanted to win it for him.”

Lionel Messi had a brilliant tournament, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball for his efforts. This was the second time he had won this award following his heroics in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

