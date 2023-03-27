"I will take revenge" - Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko promises to settle the score with Bukayo Saka after Ukraine's 2-0 loss to England

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has stated that he will exact revenge on Bukayo Saka after England's 2-0 victory against Ukraine at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday (March 26).

The Three Lions cruised past Ukraine in their second 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying match after beating Italy 2-0 last Thursday. Harry Kane extended his record as his national team's top-scorer in the 37th minute before Saka rifled one past Anatoliy Trubin three minutes later.

During a post-match interaction, Zinchenko was asked for his opinion on Saka's outing in England's recent win. Claiming that he is already thinking about getting one over on his Arsenal teammate, he replied:

"He's an amazing player, we know that. Obviously, he's on fire at the moment, I wish for him to continue that until the end of this season. But, there are no friends on the pitch. Unfortunately, he beat me today, but I will take revenge."

Saka has been in stellar form for the Gunners this season, helping his side sit atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with a whopping 69 points from 28 games. So far, he has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 28 league matches for the north London outfit.

Zinchenko, on the other hand, joined Mikel Arteta's side from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £35 million last summer. Operating primarily as a left-back, he has registered one goal and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

Arsenal are next scheduled to take on Leeds United in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (April 1).

England boss Gareth Southgate opines on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's recent outing

Speaking at a post-match press conference, England manager Gareth Southgate expressed his elation after Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka curled in his eighth international goal on Sunday. He said:

"It is a top-level finish from him. That is the ruthless part he has added to his game in the last 18 months or so. There were times you weren't sure that he was going to finish but now he has that confidence in front of goal. When he's in front of goal now, he plays with real belief, that's evident with his club and the games with us. You're expecting him to score now when he goes through."

Pinpointing a change in the winger's mentality, Southgate added:

"I think that's been a mentality shift as much as anything technical, he's always had the techniques. He knows that to be a really top wide player, you need the numbers of goals and assists. He's without a doubt delivered that this season."

England will face Malta on June 16 for their next UEFA Euro qualifying match.

