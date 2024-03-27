“I will take it without thinking about age” - Lionel Messi speaks out on retirement plans

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi spoke about his retirement recently on the Big Time Podcast.

The Argentine sensation has seemingly entered the final leg of his illustrious career. He decided to move to the MLS in the summer of 2023 after his contract ran out at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the 36-year-old World Cup winner continues to contribute majorly to his team's success. Since arriving in Florida, Messi has bagged 16 goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

On the flip side, the former Barcelona man has been struggling with injury problems. Currently, he's sidelined and even missed Argentina's fixtures during the international break, raising questions over whether Messi could be nearing his end.

Opening up about his retirement plans, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"I am very self critical of myself, I know when I'm good, when I'm bad, when I play well and when I play badly. When I feel its time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age."

He added:

"I know that moment I feel I'm no longer ready to perform, that I am no longer enjoying myself or helping my teammates."

Fans of the footballing great will be hoping Messi continues for a few more years, given his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is performing at a high level at the age of 39.

So far in his career, Messi has scored 720 senior club goals and bagged 345 assists. He's a 10-time La Liga winner and has lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on three occasions with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi reveals he was not ready to leave Barcelona in 2021

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi revealed recently that he was not ready to part ways with Barcelona in 2021. After his contract ran out that year, the Argentine attacker decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi enjoyed a magnificent career with the Catalan club that saw him score 672 goals and bag 303 assists in 778 matches across competitions. He said in a recent interview (via Barca Universal):

"I thought I would stay in Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place..... my wife and children."

It seems unlikely that Messi will ever return to Barcelona as a player again. However, reports claim that the Blaugrana are working on a grand farewell for the legend.