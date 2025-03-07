“I will not have the time that Arteta had" - Ruben Amorim makes bold claim about Manchester United future ahead of Arsenal clash

Ruben Amorim has admitted that he is unlikely to get time at Manchester United as Mikel Arteta did at Arsenal. He added that the way the Spaniard dealt with players at the club was an inspiration but that is unlikely to happen at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash with Arsenal, Amroim stated that he was looking forward to the game and not thinking about how much time he will get at the club. He added that he is unsure if he will get the time to turn things around at the club like Arteta has got at Emirates.

The Portuguese tactician said via The Independent:

“I will not have the time Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club. So we just need to survive with the players on Sunday and we are doing these games. I think it’s a different club. I think in that aspect the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody but I will not have the time like Arteta had.”

Talking about the protest planned by fans during the match, he said:

“People have the right to protest. I think it's a good thing to do that. It's part of our club. Everybody has a voice. But our job and my job is just to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they are amazing.”

Arsenal have won just one silverware under Mikel Arteta, while Manchester United have won just 11 matches and lost 10 times under Amorim after he tookover in November.

Manchester United should give Ruben Amorim time, claims former player

Tim Howard spoke on beIN Sports earlier this week and claimed that Manchester United need to give Ruben Amorim time at the club. He believes that the manager should be judged after 18 months and not this summer.

He said:

"I like him. I like his football knowledge. He understands what this squad needs and has a fundamental philosophy which was successful at Sporting Lisbon. Having success outside of England doesn't guarantee success in the Premier League but I like him. We can only judge him over the next 18 months because the squad needs an overhaul. If you want United to get back into the Champions League, to win titles, these players are not good enough so they need some of them out the door and that will take at least two transfer windows."

Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table with 33 points. They are just 16 points off the relegation zone, with just 11 matches to go this season.

