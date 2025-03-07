Xavi wants Alejandro Garnacho and 2 other Manchester United stars sold as he lays down transfer demand to replace Ruben Amorim: Reports

Xavi has reportedly told Manchester United that he would not want to work with Alejandro Garnacho, Andre Onana, and Matthijs de Ligt if he were to take over from Ruben Amorim. The former Barcelona manager is said to be in active talks with the Red Devils, as the board are unhappy with the current coach.

As per a report in El Nacional, Xavi is setting his demands and has already made a list of players he wants signed and sold at the club. Manchester United are evaluating the demands as they prepare to take a decision at the end of the season.

Onana has been under the spotlight since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan and has made some high-profile errors that have cost the club in several games. Former Red Devils goalkeeper Tim Howard recently spoke about the Cameroon shot-stopper and admitted it was a position for which he would like to see a change. However, he does not believe it is the top priority for the club at the moment and said on beIN SPORTS (via Metro):

"Onana is pretty far into his development so you're almost at the point of what you see is what you get. Can it be refined? Sure it can. He can still make changes at this stage of his career. But that's going to be a lot on the manager. I think with Onana, I would possibly change him but I don't think it's top of the priority list. If you get a really solid team in front of him then you can see if Onana can get better. But if not there's a change there. From a priority point of view, it's not up there right now."

Garnacho came close to being sold in January with interst from Chelsea and Napoli. Both clubs held talks with Manchester United but decided against matching the €70 million asking price.

De Ligt has done well this season but apparently isn't in Xavi's plans. The Spaniard reportedly wants his former ward Ronaldo Araujo signed as the Dutchman's replacement, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong is another target.

Manchester United should give Ruben Amorim time, claims former player

Tim Howard has opined that it is not the right time to be thinking about replacing Ruben Amorim. He believes the manager should be given 18 months to get things sorted at the club.

The former Manchester Untied goalkeeper said (as per the aforementioned source):

"I like him. I like his football knowledge. He understands what this squad needs and has a fundamental philosophy which was successful at Sporting Lisbon. Having success outside of England doesn't guarantee success in the Premier League but I like him. We can only judge him over the next 18 months because the squad needs an overhaul. If you want United to get back into the Champions League, to win titles, these players are not good enough so they need some of them out the door and that will take at least two transfer windows."

Ruben Amorim has overseen 25 matches at Manchester United so far, winning 11 and losing 10. The Red Devils currently sit in 14th position on the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games.

