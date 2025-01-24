Chelsea send formal offer to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United as advantage explained: Reports

Chelsea have submitted a formal offer to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this month, according to journalist Gaston Edul. The Argentinean remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim.

The 20-year-old has appeared in 15 of the Portuguese head coach's 16 games in charge of the Red Devils so far. However, only seven of those have been starts, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Garnacho has averaged less than 44 minutes in the Premier League under Amorim, compared to close to 60 minutes under former manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have apparently put him up for sale to raise funds for further additions.

Napoli and Chelsea are both interested in the Argentinean. The Serie A side have reportedly identified Garnacho as the ideal replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this month.

Napoli have offered €45m for the youngster, but it was rejected by the Red Devils, who want £70m to let him go. The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation and have now made a move for the Argentinean.

The London giants' offer hasn't been disclosed, but it is believed to be closer to Manchester United's asking price. Interestingly, Garnacho would prefer to stay in England if he leaves Old Trafford, which could work to Chelsea's advantage.

What has Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said about Alejandro Garnacho's proposed move to Chelsea?

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has remained coy about Alejandro Garnacho's possible move to Chelsea. The Argentinean started in Thursday's 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League at Old Trafford and played the full 90 minutes.

It was only the third time that the player completed a game under the Portuguese manager this season. However, it looks increasingly likely that his future could be away from the club.

Garnacho has registered 23 goals and 14 assists from 119 games for the Red Devils. Should Garnacho leave, Amorim may have to invest in the attack before the end of the January transfer window.

Speaking after Thursday's game, the Portuguese insisted that the Argentinean remains important to his plans.

"I am focused on the games and he is here, he is here playing for Manchester United. He was really important for us today so let's see in the next days," said Amorim via Mirror.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United last summer and reportedly have an obligation to sign him permanently this year.

