“I will try to do everything in my power” – Erling Haaland makes confident claim on Champions League aspirations with Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed that his goal is to help the Premier League champions claim the UEFA Champions League crown.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and it appears that he's got business to do in Europe's most elite tournament.

Erling Haaland has dominated the headlines with his brilliant goalscoring exploits for Manchester City in the Premier League this season. It's been a great joy to see the striker scoring goals for fun in England and doing his meditation celebration - his trademark celebration that has been copied by many, including the entire PSG team during a Champions League match in 2020.

Speaking about the celebration, which has now become popular, the striker said, as quoted by DailyMail:

"I think it’s a really good thing. To relax, to try to not think too much. Because stress is not good for anyone. I hate to be stressed, and I try not to be stressed. But the concept of meditation is to try to let go of these kinds of thoughts. It’s really individual, but for me it’s worked really well."

Erling Haaland proceeded to discuss his ambitions with Manchester City where he declared that he's got the dream to push the Premier League giants to the pinnacle of European football. He further said:

"I will try to do everything in my power to win trophies here with Manchester City and try to be the game changer, my goal is to win the Champions League."

The 22-year-old also discussed his ambitions with his national team, Norway, saying:

"Norway is a small, small nation, 5.5 million, I think less. So we're not a big nation. But again you see at the World Cup small nations that do fantastic things. We hope to qualify (in 2026) that's my biggest goal with them. Hopefully one day I'll get to play knockout games with Norway."

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland Hey guys, big year behind me, lots of changes, but, most importantly, changes for the best. Thanks for all the love along the way and let's stick together in 2023. As I always say, more to come! Hey guys, big year behind me, lots of changes, but, most importantly, changes for the best. Thanks for all the love along the way and let's stick together in 2023. As I always say, more to come! 😉 https://t.co/fe9VmXlw7u

How Erling Haaland has fared at Manchester City this season

The Norwegian is currently leading the Premier League goalscoring chart.

The striker joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million in the summer. He's taken his game to another level under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, becoming a massive weapon and giving opposition defenses a tough time in the Premier League.

So far, Haaland has bagged 21 goals for the Cityzens in just 17 appearances in the English top flight. He has also scored five goals in four Champions League games, as well as another one in the EFL Cup. That raises his overall tally to 27 goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all fronts.

With Manchester City apparently more concerned about the Champions League and Erling Haaland sharing the same drive, it'd be interesting to see how far they go in the tournament this season.

Poll : 0 votes