"I will try to win vs Barcelona" - On-loan Barca star makes bold claim ahead of La Liga encounter against parent club

Girona defender Eric Garcia who joined the La Liga leaders on loan from Barcelona in the summer has vowed to try and beat his parent club in their upcoming clash.

Garcia, 22, headed to the Estadi Montilivi in the summer amid a lack of game time for Barca. The Spanish defender has since been a mainstay in Michel's side, making 10 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and helping his side keep two clean sheets.

Girona have made a stunning start to the 2023-24 campaign and sit top of La Liga. They hold a four-point lead over Barcelona, who they face on December 10.

Garcia is looking forward to that game against the Catalan giants which he can play in. There are no rules in La Liga that prevent loanees from playing against their parent clubs. He admits he will try and get the better of the Blaugrana (via ManagingBarca):

"I will try to win vs Barcelona."

The Spain international rejoined Barca in 2019 as a free agent after leaving Manchester City. He was viewed as a regular starter following his return to Camp Nou but has since been displaced by the likes of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo.

Spanish journalist Javi Miguel claimed that Xavi was unhappy that Barca allowed Garcia to depart. He admired his versatility and felt that the La Liga champions needed depth in defense.

Garcia started 18 of 32 games across competitions for Xavi's side last season, helping them keep 18 clean sheets. He's willing to put his connection to the Blaugrana aside to help Girona in their thrilling title challenge.

Barcelona target Leroy Sane is reportedly open to leaving Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane could be open to leaving Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane isn't closing the door on potentially leaving Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. SPORT (via Football Espana) reports that the German winger could move elsewhere next summer and Barcelona are a possible destination.

The 27-year-old is one of Europe's in-form attackers, bagging nine goals and seven assists in 18 games across competitions. He has forged a formidable partnership with Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

However, Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new left-winger next summer. Sane fits the bill with his pace and constant goal threat but the Catalan giants aren't the only club interested.

Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on his situation although he's focused on Bayern for now. The former Manchester City winger will have a year left on his contract in 2024. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €75 million.