“I will win this game for you” - Manchester United attacker’s passionate message to Casemiro after red card goes viral

Manchester United attacker Antony sent a passionate message to Casemiro after the Brazilian was sent off during Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton.

United were held to a goalless draw at home. Their midfield star's sending off played a part in it. He has now received two red cards in his last three Premier League matches. Casemiro was never sent off in his career before arriving at Old Trafford.

As it was the Brazilian's second red card of the season, he will miss four games. Considering the consequences, Casemiro was left teary-eyed after being given his marching orders.

Antony, however, tried to cheer him up as he could be seen saying:

“I will win this game for you. I will.”

Erik ten Hag reacted to the decision in his post-match comments, saying:

“Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue. We will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.”

Manchester United are third in the league with 50 points from 26 games.

Manchester United star shared his take on Casemiro's red card

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea also shared his verdict on the decision. The Spanish custodian said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Before the game, we wanted to win the three points but the game changed when Casemiro was sent off, It was very tough but I think the team did well, we tried to defend and made some good chances to win the game."

De Gea added:

"But in the end, we have to take the point. The team showed great spirit. We fought until the end and we could have lost the game, or won the game, but we showed good spirit. The tackle was a normal tackle, he touched the ball."

De Gea continued:

"But his leg went a bit higher and hit the player from Southampton. I think it was a bit unlucky, to be honest. We had to suffer a bit, we had to play 70 minutes with 10 players but we showed spirit and kept trying until the end."

The goalkeeper concluded:

"It's tough to lose Casemiro for four games. It'a lot but we have a big squad, everyone is ready to play. The players from the bench did an amazing job. Everyone is ready and the players who deserve to play in that positon will play good. But of course, it's a big miss for us."

Manchester United will next be in action on Thursday, March 16, in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Real Betis. The Red Devils ran out 4-1 winners in the first leg at Old Trafford.

