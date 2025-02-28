I would win fight against Lionel Messi with both my arms tied behind my back: Logan Paul

Logan Paul has joked that he would defeat Lionel Messi in a fight with his arms and legs tied behind his back. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler recently challenged La Pulga to a bout in the ring following a legal standoff over their packaged drinks.

Ad

Paul started his brand of drinks called PRIME, in partnership with KSI in 2022. Lionel Messi also launched his brand of drinks, called Mas+, last year, whose packaging is quite similar to PRIME. That ignited a legal battle between the two parties.

Interestingly, Paul recently stated that he would drop all charges if the Argentinean would get into the ring with him. The video immediately went viral, and the YouTuber has now shed light on the matter, insisting that it was meant to be a joke.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to his brother Jake, as cited by talkSPORT, Logan Paul stated that he only wants to fight people his age.

"We don't fight retired fighters, we fight people our age, who are just as good as us," said Logan.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has continued his exploits on the pitch with Inter Miami this season. The 37-year-old has registered two goals and two assists from three games across competitions this season for the Herons. He has already helped them progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16, where they face Cavalier next week.

Ad

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is apparently in talks to complete a blockbuster return to Barcelona in 2026, according to reports. The Argentinean's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he has decided not to continue at the Chase Stadium.

Ad

La Pulga wants to return to his old hunting ground to play out the final days of his career. However, he has laid out three criteria that must be fulfilled for the move to go through.

Messi wants Barcelona to hire his personal advisor, Pepe Costa, who is one of the player's most trusted men. The Argentinean also wants the Catalans to sign the two physical trainers he is currently working with at Inter Miami.

Last but not the least, La Pulga is willing to agree to a low salary to make the move, but wants performance incentives as part of the deal. The Barcelona hierarchy are ready to accept those demands and welcome him back to Camp Nou. They are eager to make amends after the poor nature of his exit in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback