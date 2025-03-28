“I had a wine cellar with 100 bottles, he drank them all” - Ronaldo Nazario names teammate who emptied his bottle collection

Former Inter Milan striker Ronaldo Nazario has told a very wild story from his time as a player. He named former teammate Vampeta as the culprit behind a funny, outrageous attack on his precious wine collection.

The Brazilian legend, in a recent interview with Charla Podcast, described how Vampeta had stayed in his house while he was away in Brazil. Hilariously, the former midfielder hadn’t left anything untouched, as Ronaldo revealed (via Football Espana):

“He stayed at my house, and I went to Brazil. I had a wine cellar with 100 bottles, and he drank them all in two weeks. He finished all the bottles and opened more crates he had in the apartment until he found one that was special. It was a 1976 bottle that I bought at a restaurant in Paris for €10,000."

The pricey vintage met its end:

"He and his friends opened this bottle and gave us each a plastic cup. He said it was hot and put ice in it.”

Vampeta was famous as much for his exuberant personality as he was for his playing days with Brazil. He won the Copa America in 1999 and the FIFA World Cup in 2002 with the Selecao.

Ronaldo Nazario to lead CONMEBOL task force against racism in South American football

Former Brazil star Ronaldo Nazario is to lead a new CONMEBOL task force aimed at tackling racism, discrimination, and violence in South American football. The initiative, announced on Thursday, comes after increasing demands for action after a succession of racist episodes involving Brazilian players and fans.

The two-time World Cup winner will head a group charged with developing policies and measures to stamp out discriminatory behavior from the sport on the continent. CONMEBOL said (via ESPN):

"Its mission will be to design policies and establish prevention and sanction mechanisms that contribute to eradicating these behaviors that affect both sport and society."

Ronaldo’s appointment comes after CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez received criticism for controversial remarks. He notably compared a potential withdrawal of Brazilian clubs from the Copa Libertadores to “Tarzan without Cheetah.”

Other members of the task force will include former FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, and Sergio Marchi, the president of FIFPRO South America and a former Argentina international. They will look to create a long-term framework that focuses on protecting players and fans from racism and other serious problems in the sport.

