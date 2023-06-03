“I wish him the best” – Loris Karius’ pregnant girlfriend Diletta Leotta urges him to leave ‘uncomfortable’ Newcastle 

Loris Karius' pregnant girlfriend Diletta Leotta urged his partner to leave Newcastle United. The goalkeeper is a backup for Nick Pope in Eddie Howe's team.

He has made only one appearance for the club since joining in the summer. The former Liverpool shot-stopper started in goal during the 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final. He was one of Eddie Howe's team's best players in the match.

As per The Athletic, Howe wants to keep Karius in the team as a backup next season. However, Leotta, who works for DAZN, recently told Corriere della Sera:

"Newcastle is very uncomfortable because there are no direct flights, neither via Paris nor via Amsterdam. Do I hope he can come to Italy? Selfishly, yes, but from a sporting point of view, I wish him the best. He started learning Italian and wants me to learn German, but I'm not going to get involved. It's too difficult."

Diletta is pregnant with a baby girl at the moment. She is not yet married to Karius and is waiting for the German's proposal. Leotta added:

"I'm thinking about getting married, but he has to ask me first. I'm a traditionalist in that respect."

Further speaking about his romance with the footballer, Leotta said:

"I was having dinner at a club with my friends, Loris comes in and I said, 'Girls, the man of my life has come in.' That was absolutely awesome. We talked until 4 AM, I liked him right away... I felt total joy with Loris, love to the extreme, enthusiasm to the stars. I'm sure he'll be a very sweet dad."

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe praised Loris Karius for his performance against Manchester United

Loris Karius during Carabao Cup Final

Current Newcastle star Loris Karius' horrendous display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 final hampered his reputation massively. The showing has haunted him since.

Hence, when the German was between the sticks for the Carabao Cup, there were doubts once again about how he would perform. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, though, was happy with the goalkeeper's display as he told the media (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think his all-round demeanour was good, his distribution was good. I thought he made some great saves, especially when we were chasing the game. He was always going to have to play well in that second half as we were leaving grass behind our back line, but he can be really proud of his efforts today."

The Magpies are seemingly keen to keep Karius and tie him down to a new deal. Him staying at Tyneside, though, might not make Leotta a happy woman, judging by her previous comments.

