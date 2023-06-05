"I wish you the best in your new stage" - Sergio Ramos sends heartfelt message to Karim Benzema as he leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos sent his best wishes to veteran striker Karim Benzema, who has left the club after 14 years. Los Blancos announced on Sunday (June 4) that the French striker will leave the club on a free transfer as his contract expires this month.

Benzema played his last for the club in their 1-1 draw against the Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. He also scored via a penalty to equalize for his side after Oihan Sancet gave the visitors the lead.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos took to his Instagram story to send a message to Karim Benzema on his departure from the club. He shared a picture with the French striker from their time in training together for the Spanish giants.

"Karino, I wish you the best in your new stage. Much quality, Nueve. Hugs, brother," Ramos wrote.

Ramos played 416 games with Benzema for Los Blancos and they also combined for eight goals.

The Spanish defender left the club in 2021 on a free transfer and joined Paris Saint-Germain. He is now a free agent again after leaving the Parisian club this summer.

Benzema, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Carlo Ancelotti on Karim Benzema's departure from Real Madrid

Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against the Athletic Club, securing a second-place finish in the La Liga table. Oihan Sancet gave the visitors the lead before Benzema equalized from the penalty spot.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded Karim Benzema's contributions to Real Madrid and claimed he was surprised by the striker's decision.

“Benzema has thought a lot about what to do. This is a part of the process. What Benzema has done at this club is legendary, unforgettable, something that will remain forever," Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal).

"Yes, his departure has surprised me, I think everyone. We have time to think about what to do. Benzema told me about his decision this morning. I respected his decision," he added.

Karim Benzema joined the Spanish giants from Olympique Lyon in 2009, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka also joining the same season.

The Frenchman is the club's second all-time top goalscorer with 354 goals in 648 games and has also contributed 165 assists. He has helped Los Blancos win 25 titles, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles.

