“I wish the best for them” - Ex-Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi names team he wants to win Premier League this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wishes for the Gunners to win the Premier League title this season over contenders Liverpool and Manchester City.

The north London outfit have enjoyed imperious league form lately, winning each of their last seven matches in the English top-flight. Most recently, they thrashed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane 6-0 on Monday night (March 4).

Currently, the Gunners are placed third in the league standings, a point behind Manchester City and two short of Liverpool, who lead the way. Lavishing praise on his former side's performances and hoping they claim the Premier League title, Guendouzi told The Athletic (via The Boot Room):

“Arteta is doing a very good job at Arsenal. They are fighting for the title, they are a very good team and he’s doing amazing things. I hope they will get a trophy because they are a big club. I wish the best for them."

Guendouzi was at the Emirates between 2018 and 2022. However, he did not spend much time under Mikel Arteta, completing loan spells at Hertha BSC and Marseille during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, respectively.

Overall, the former France international made 82 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging a goal and five assists. He now represents Serie A side Lazio.

Mikel Arteta hasn't guaranteed Thomas Partey minutes for Arsenal after injury return

Thomas Partey

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was allowed the luxury to bring on Thomas Partey in the 6-0 win over Sheffield United for the first time after four months. The Ghana international has missed most of the campaign due to injury and has completed just five league appearances.

Partey came on for Jorginho in the 65th minute but didn't look at his sharpest yet. Speaking about how the 30-year-old wouldn't be guaranteed minutes, Arteta said (via Mirror):

"Obviously Thomas is available now to play a certain number of minutes. He needs to build that, because it was his first minutes after four months, which is a long time. And then, like everybody, you need to have the right to earn the minutes.

"We believe that today [the starting line-up] was the best option, at least to start the game."

Jorginho has impressed in the Gunners midfield recently, which could make it hard for Partey to break into the first XI. It will be interesting to see who partners Declan Rice when Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday (March 9).