“I wish he were coming back home here to Leeds” – Jesse Marsch offers interesting reaction on Erling Haaland joining Manchester City

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has offered an interesting reaction to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.

The Sky Blues have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of the Norwegian superstar.

Regarded as one of the finest young players in the world, Haaland is widely tipped to become among the best players in the world in the years to come.

Marsch, who formerly managed the striker at Red Bull Salzburg, has hailed the gifted young striker. The 48-year-old also claimed that he wished that the young striker had joined Leeds instead.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites' trip to Chelsea, Marsch said, as quoted by Leeds United's official YouTube Channel:

“Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world. It’s his quality but it’s also his talent."

"I wish he were coming back home here to Leeds, this is his birthplace, but I understand his decision to go to Man City."

Marsch has tipped the 21-year-old to be an immense success at Manchester City and believes the Cityzens will become even stronger.

The former Red Bull Salzburg manager has also heaped praise on Haaland as a human being and wished him all the success at the Etihad.

He added:

"It will be interesting. He’s an explosive player in transition and Man City play a lot in possession, he can play any style of player, but it makes Man City even better."

"Well done to them for getting that done and I always wish the best for Erling because he’s an incredible human being.”

Jesse Marsch played a big role in the development of the latest Pep Guardiola recruit.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



Haaland played a total of 22 games under the now-Leeds manager and scored a total of 28 goals while producing seven assists.

Erling Haaland will make Manchester City even stonger

Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years but have flattered to deceive in the Champions League.

With Haaland's signing, the Cityzens will become even stronger and will arguably be favorites for every competition.

With the signing of the 21-year-old striker, Pep Guardiola's side have procured a potential future Ballon d'Or winner and someone who has what it takes to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.

We have to wait and see how the attacker fares in his debut season at the Etihad, but it will be a frightening proposition for Manchester City's rivals.

