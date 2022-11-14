"I do not wish to destabilize the group" - France and PSG superstar announces decision to withdraw from 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Presnel Kimpembe has announced his decision to pull out of his national team's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to fitness issues.

Kimpembe, 27, has struggled to remain fit for PSG during the ongoing 2022-23 season due to consistent injury problems. He missed eight matches for his club in October due to a hamstring injury.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner entered the treatment room again with Achilles tendon problems earlier this month. Despite featuring in 15 minutes of action during PSG's 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Auxerre on Sunday (13 November), he has been forced to accept his fate.

Taking to Twitter, Kimpembe confirmed that he has decided not to participate in the upcoming quadrennial tournament in Qatar. He wrote (as seen on RMC Sport):

"After various tests carried out with the technical teams of PSG but also of the French team, I made the decision not to play the World Cup. As many know, I am always ready to fight for the selection and representing my country is always a source of immense pride and having the chance to play in the most prestigious of competitions again is an honour."

Explaining the reason behind his withdrawal, he added:

"Unfortunately, my health comes first and the latest tests have shown that I will not be able to ensure a 200% performance and I do not wish to destabilize the group. I wish the best of competitions to all my teammates, I have confidence in you and I will always be your first supporter... Come on Les Bleus!"

France boss Didier Deschamps has replaced Kimpembe with uncapped Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi. Marcus Thuram has also been handed the final spot in Les Bleus' 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

Disasi has been an U20 international with France but has never played for the senior team. After graduating from Paris FC's youth academy, the 24-year-old made his senior team debut in 2016. After four seasons with Reims, the centre-back joined Monaco in 2020 for €13 million and has made 103 appearances for them across competitions.

PSG superstar Neymar names five favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup crown

During a recent interview with Esquire, Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar named England, France, Argentina, Germany and Belgium as his country's main rivals in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will be aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on 20 November. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on 18 December.

