"I wish I could be there" - Chelsea star Jorginho names the country he will be supporting at the FIFA World Cup

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has revealed that he will be cheering for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Four-time FIFA World Cup winners and defending European champions Italy shockingly failed to qualify for this year’s footballing spectacle in Qatar. After losing Group C's top spot to Switzerland in World Cup qualifiers, Italy were forced to take part in the playoff semi-final, where they squared off against North Macedonia.

The European champions failed to play up to their potential and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, with Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike proving fatal.

At an event, Italian maestro Jorginho was asked to disclose the nation he would be supporting at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Napoli man admitted that he was disappointed to miss out on the tournament, but revealed that Brazil will have his support in Qatar.

Speaking on Football Daily, the Chelsea star said:

“I wish I could be there, but unfortunately, we are not going to be there. So, of course, Brazil…I’ll be cheering for them, and let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Jorginho was born in Brazil and only moved to Italy when he was 15 years old. The Chelsea maestro, of course, represents Italy at international level, but he could have easily chosen to represent his homeland as well.

Paul Merson wants Liverpool ace to start ahead of Chelsea superstar at 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choice when it comes to the right-back position, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all vying for a spot.

England will face Iran in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on November 21. According to Arsenal legend Paul Merson, Southgate would be better off with Liverpool man Alexander-Arnold against Iran, hinting that Chelsea’s Reece James is not as creative as the Merseysider.

Explaining his James snub, Merson said (via Football.London):

“Whatever happens, [Trent] Alexander-Arnold must play in the opener. I definitely don’t think he’s a better player than James in terms of being an all-round player. But if you’re talking about a team like Iran who are going to put 10 behind the ball and you need to break them down, Trent has to be in the team for that game.”

