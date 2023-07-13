"I wish I had been given more of an opportunity" - Christian Pulisic throws shade at Chelsea after completing AC Milan move

Christian Pulisic said that he would have liked to get more chances to prove himself at Chelsea. This came after the attacker completed a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Pulisic fell down the pecking order during the end of his Stamford Bridge stint. Even though the Blues struggled massively last season, Pulisic could only make 30 appearances across competitions, 10 of which came as starters in the starting XI.

Speaking about his struggles at the end of his tenure at the Stamford Bridge club, the American international told ESPN:

"Of course, I would like to think so. Of course, there are definitely times when I wish I could have gotten that, you know, more of an opportunity and been that guy. Yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case. And like I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge. And I am definitely ready and up for it."

Christian Pulisic made 145 appearances in total for Chelsea. He scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists for the club. The USMNT international won three trophies: one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK "I wish I had been given more of an opportunity."



Christian Pulisic was left frustrated by his spell at Chelsea 🗣️ "I wish I had been given more of an opportunity."Christian Pulisic was left frustrated by his spell at Chelsea 🗣️ https://t.co/v9Ky2oQq3j

Chelsea's Thiago Silva backed Christian Pulisic to be a success at AC Milan

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva became a household name in European football during his AC Milan stint. The defender made 119 appearances for the Rossoneri before his move to Paris Saint-Germain. Silva backed Christian Pulisic to be a success at Milan.

Speaking about the American attacker's move to the Serie A giants, Silva said while attending the British GP this past weekend (via GOAL):

"He is a good boy and a fantastic player. Last year he didn't have a great chance to play with us. I don't know if he will go to Milan one hundred per cent, but if he were to go he would certainly do well."

Pulisic remains a fantastic player despite his recent struggles. His form during the earlier days of the Blues' career and also during his time at Borussia Dortmund signify the player's quality. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares in Italy.

Poll : 0 votes