"I wish I had the opportunity to play with him a lot more" – Aaron Ramsey offers glowing assessment of 'very talented' ex-Arsenal teammate

Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey has heaped praise on former Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere, backing him to shine in his new coaching role.

Wilshere, 30, hung up his boots following his exit from Danish Superliga outfit AGF in July this year. He has since started his coaching career, becoming the manager of Arsenal's U18 side.

A press-resistant midfielder renowned for his passing and dribbling, Wilshere netted 14 goals and contributed 30 assists in 198 matches for the Gunners.

Due to consistent leg and ankle injuries, the 34-cap former England international failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking to Mirror, Ramsey expressed his regret at not playing alongside Wilshere more often during their time together at the Emirates.

He said:

"Jack called it a day, which was very sad to see. [He was] obviously an unbelievable player on his day, very talented. It was a pleasure to play with him. I wish I had the opportunity to play with him a lot more, but he got injured [and then] I got injured – so we didn't get a lot of time playing together."

Ramsey, who represented Arsenal 371 times, also asserted that Wilshere has the fervor to make a name for himself as a coach.

He added:

"For him now, I think it's a great opportunity. He has that passion, that love of the game, where you knew he was going to stay involved and become a coach or a manager. It's a great platform for him to begin his managerial career, and I wish him all the best. I hope that he can give all of his experience and help [to] players."

Wilshere has opened his coaching chapter on a positive note as his side are currently fifth in the U18 Premier League South standings.

Ramsey, on the other hand, has scored one goal and laid out one assist in 12 games since joining Nice on a free transfer in August.

Arsenal set to offer contract extensions to three first-team players

As per Express, Arsenal are preparing to tie down Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Martinelli to new deals. The Gunners also recently finalized a contract extension for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saka, who has established himself as a talisman of late, is said to be inching closer to penning a new deal with the Gunners. Manchester City are monitoring the forward's situation.

Saliba and Martinelli are also expected to be offered lucrative deals as a reward for their early-season form. All three players' current deals are set to expire in June 2024.

Poll : 0 votes