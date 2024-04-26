“I wish I could play with him” - Emmanuel Petit claims Arsenal star has been better than Cole Palmer and Phil Foden this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Gunners star Declan Rice has been better than both Cole Palmer and Phil Foden this season. While discussing the Player of the Season award, Andy Goldstein named Palmer and Foden as two of the best players in the English top flight this season.

However, Petit strongly disagreed and insisted that Rice has been the standout player in the Premier League this time out.The former World Cup-winning France international has hailed the England international for his instant impact at the Emirates upon his reported £105 million switch from West Ham.

Goldstein told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Boot Room:

“For my money, it’s either Cole Palmer or Phil Foden.”

Petit replied:

“Nah, come on, you forget someone. I agree with you, they’ve been very good this season those guys, but I will say Declan Rice! He left his club, £100 million on his shoulders and all of a sudden, he was a huge hit straightaway. He has been marvellous, amazing during the whole season. I think that was probably the missing link from last season."

Petit also claimed that he would have loved to play alongside the Arsenal midfielder. The 53-year-old former Chelsea star said:

“I wish I could play with him, alongside him in midfield because it would be a big pleasure to play alongside him.”

Expectations were massive from Declan Rice following his big-money switch from West Ham United to Arsenal. And, the 25-year-old has certainly lived up to those and has become a key figure in Mikel Arteta's side.

Rice has been a sensation in the middle of the park contributing both defensively and offensively. The all-action midfielder has contributed with six goals and eight assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Troy Deeney claims Arsenal won't sign Premier League attacker

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has claimed that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer. The former Watford attacker has claimed that Mikel Arteta won't like such a personality in his dressing room.

Toney has been a coveted player in recent months with the Gunners being named as his biggest admirers. The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium and looks likely on his way out.

Troy Deeney reckons Toney will command a massive fee of £90-100 million and won't join Arsenal. As per the former Premier League striker, Toney's outlandish personality is not suited for Mikel Arteta. Deeney said:

“I reckon this year you’re looking at £90-100m. I think they know they will sell him. Even on that, because he has personality and because he’ll say something back I don’t think people want him. I look at Arsenal and Arteta wants a certain type of player, someone who falls into line, works hard, and does all of this. Does he have to bend a bit to put Ivan Toney in there? And that’s the crossroads Arsenal are at now."

Toney has established himself as a top Premier League striker after helping Brentford achieve promotion from the Championship. The England international scored 20 goals in the Premier League to finish third in the race for the Golden Boot behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Toney missed major parts of this season with an eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. He has been pretty underwhelming since his return, having managed just four goals in 13 games.