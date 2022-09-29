“I wish I was there, unfortunately I am far away” – Neymar pledges his support to controversial president Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections in Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has publicly backed Brazil's controversial president Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the general election on Sunday (October 2).

Brazil’s far-right president Bolsonaro is a controversial figure. Elected in 2019, Bolsonaro has been heavily criticized for his lack of environmental awareness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro has a track record of expressing his homophobic and misogynistic views.

He is also strongly against same-sex marriage and women’s right to abortion. Considering Bolsonaro is currently trailing center-left rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the polls, some are doubtful whether or not the president will accept the democratic outcome.

Bolsonaro recently visited Neymar’s non-profit youth institute in Praia Grande. During his visit, the PSG man got on the phone and thanked the president. Later, the country’s communications minister Fabio Faria shared a video of the former Barcelona man wholeheartedly thanking Bolsonaro. In the video, Neymar said (via the Mirror):

“President Bolsonaro, thank you for your illustrious visit. I wish I was there, unfortunately I am far away. But I will be with you in the next one. I am very happy because you are there.”

Bolsonaro himself then shared a video in which the Brazil international once again thanked the president and said that he was proud of him. The football icon said in the video:

“I thank you for your support, as always. You know that I am very proud of you.”

Neymar impresses in Brazil’s final friendly before 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Selecao’s effervescent skipper Neymar was at his charming best in Tuesday’s (September 27) friendly clash against Tunisia at the Parc des Princes. Playing in the final match before the World Cup in Qatar, Tite’s men cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory, with the no. 10 pitching in with a goal. Apart from the PSG superstar, Richarlison and Pedro each scored a goal, while Raphinha bagged a brace.

The Brazil skipper got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute, converting from the spot after Casemiro went down inside the Tunisia box. In addition to the penalty, he created three chances, made six passes into the final third, delivered two accurate long balls, and attained 91% passing accuracy (40 accurate passes).

