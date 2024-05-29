"I wish Kylian the best; he did great things for us, and I'm proud of him" - Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappe as striker leaves PSG

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has wished outgoing striker Kylian Mbappe for his future after the Frenchman announced his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Since arriving in the summer of 2017 - initially on loan - from Monaco, Mbappe has etched his name in Parisians folklore. In 308 games across competitions, the 25-year-old emerged as the club's all-time top-scorer with 256 goals - more than 56 more than the next highest scorer - to go with 108 assists.

Ahead of Mbappe leaving the Ligue 1 giants for a new adventure overseas, Al-Khelaifi said that the Frenchman has earned the 'right' to embark on his next venture, wishing his return to France some day.

"I wish Kylian the best. He did great things for us and I'm proud of him. Who knows, maybe one day he will come back to France. I know his ambitions, he wanted to go to another league and try new things, and he has the right to do it."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's next destination is widely believed to be Real Madrid, but Mbappe or his entourage haven't announced anything yet.

How did Kylian Mbappe fare in his last season with PSG?

Despite having announced his intention to not renew his contract - which expires this summer - Kylian Mbappe produced a sparkling season with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Under new boss Luis Enrique, the 25-year-old racked up a rich haul of 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 27 goals and seven assists in 29 games - came in the league, where Mbappe helped the Parisians win their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years, third on the trot.

Mbappe also struck eight times in 12 games in the UEFA Champions League, where the Parisians lost 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund, losing 1-0 home and away.

The Frenchman netted eight times in the Parisians' victorious Coupe de France campaign as well in six games, providing three assists as well, as Enrique's side beat Olympique Lyon 2-1 in the final. His other goal this season came in the Trophee des Champions, where PSG beat Toulouse 2-0.