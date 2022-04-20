"I wish the rest of them were the same" - Gary Neville claims he is 'proud' of Manchester United player during loss to Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed he is proud of one Red Devil despite their woeful 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

United were stagnant and heavily beaten by their fierce rivals, with many players' performances being lamented by the likes of Neville.

But one Manchester United player's performance was praised by Neville - youngster Hannibal Mejibri.

The 19-year-old Tunisian came on in the dying embers of the Red Devils defeat and immediately sprung into action by fouling Liverpool's Naby Keita.

His tenaciousness was clear to see as he lashed out, looking frustrated with the Reds' constant possession of the ball.

Neville spoke highly of the teenager following the game on Sky Sports, noting how he seemed to be the only United player to show fight during the defeat (via Daily Mail):

"It takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint for the ball and put a challenge in."

Neville continued:

"I'm actually proud of him! Maybe he doesn't like the idea of Liverpool players passing it round him. I wish the rest of them were the same."

It was a night to forget for Ralf Rangnick's men as Mohamed Salah's delightful double, Sadio Mane's accomplished finish and Luis Diaz's close-range strike blew United away.

Manchester United players lacked any real hunger and desire during what was yet another setback for the Red Devils in a season that many want to forget.

Neville continued:

'The kid (Hannibal) showed something that he didn't like the idea of Liverpool taking the mickey out of his team-mates. At least he showed something. It wasn't great him kicking players but that's something Man United fans can take at least. There were some lads out there who are good lads, professional, but they're broken."

Manchester United's grit has disappeared as Liverpool dominate

Liverpool bullied the Red Devils all night

Gone are the days where United players were renowned for their take-no-prisoners approach to games.

In heated battles with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in years past, the Red Devils were constantly in the headlines for their tenacious nature.

Players such as Gary Neville himself, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes are all synonymous with getting embroiled in foul play.

Hannibal Mejibri's cameo was one that many Old Trafford fans would have been encouraged by as it showed actual grit, something the United team seem to be lacking.

This current crop of Red Devils players appear to give up quickly when the going gets tough. Tuesday's performance was just another example of the lack of confidence the side has.

Especially in the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, there seems to be no leadership on the pitch.

Manchester United are now dangerously close to failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

