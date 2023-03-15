“I wish we had signed him" - Former Liverpool star wishes Jurgen Klopp's side had brought in 'top' Arsenal star in the January transfer window

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes the Reds missed a trick by not signing Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal in January. He has hinted that the Belgian would have been a better fit than Cody Gakpo at Anfield.

Liverpool made a swift move and signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven while Manchester United were stuck in negotiations.

Trossard, meanwhile, joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion after Chelsea hijacked the Gunners' move for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On his Instagram story today (March 15), Enrique claimed that Trossard is a top player, and he wished the Reds had signed him in January. As per HITC, he wrote:

"Top player (is Trossard). I wish we (Liverpool) had signed him in January, but we didn't and we went for Gakpo instead because of the age."

Gakpo has scored four goals in 13 games across competitions.

Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Leandro Trossard?

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton at Anfield earlier this season and caught the eye of several clubs in the league. Liverpool were also in the mix for the former Brighton man, who was nearly at the end of his contract at the club.

The Seagulls did have the option of extending his deal, but a training ground issue with new manager Roberto De Zerbi led to the Belgian getting sold in January.

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan had urged the Merseysiders to make a move for the Belgian earlier this season. He told Football Insider:

"He's a very talented player. He's not taken too much of the spotlight over the years, but we're certainly all aware of his talent. He links up well, tidy player, easy on the eye – but he puts the shift in going backwards as well. I think there'll be a lot of clubs interested, not just Arsenal, if he's available on a free contract as a punt."

He added:

"He'd fit into someone like L'pool with their attacking style. He's obviously already left his mark there with the hat trick, so that'll be fresh in the mind of Jurgen Klopp. He would bolster any squad with a great deal of Premier League experience and there'll be a lot of takers for a player like him."

Trossard has scored once and assisted five times in his 10 matches for the Gunners since joining the club.

Poll : 0 votes