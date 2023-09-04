“I wish it weren’t to Tottenham” – Arsenal icon Aaron Ramsey labels new Spurs signing as ‘scary’ in honest admission about rivals

Former Arsenal midfielder has opened up about compatriot Brennan Johnson's move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs signed Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £45 million on Deadline Day (September 1). The Welsh forward is known for his pace and directness and is expected to operate on the right wing for Tottenham.

Wales captain and former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey heaped praise on Johnson. He admitted that while he wishes the forward didn't join Gunners arch-rivals Spurs, it would be a good move for him.

Ramsey said (via Nottingham Post):

“I wish it weren’t to Tottenham. For him it’s a brilliant move. The potential he has is quite scary and hopefully he can take those next steps and go to the next level."

He added:

“He’s going to be important for Wales as well. He’s going to be huge for us over the years to come and we’re all excited that he has another platform to go on and improve himself again.”

Johnson came through Nottingham Forest's academy and made his senior debut in 2019. He scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in 109 games for them, helping the Tricky Trees get promoted to the Premier League in 2022. He has also earned 19 caps for Wales and scored two goals.

The Welshman signed for Spurs on September 1 so he was unable to make his debut in their 5-2 win at Burnley. He is expected to feature in Tottenham's home clash against Sheffield United on September 16.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on going into international break unbeaten

The Gunners are one of the five unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season after four games. They are fifth in the table with three wins and one draw.

Arsenal beat Manchester United on Sunday (September 3), bouncing back from being 1-0 down at the Emirates to win 3-1. After the game, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the sigificance of winning a big game before the international break and he replied (via Arsenal.com):

“It’s a huge boost you know (to win before the international break). It’s four games. We deserved to win the four games, that’s clear, but to be fair the margins that we have in the later stages of the games are not big enough for what the team is doing."

He added:

“That’s something that we have to improve because you notice a lot of anxiety and you have to wait for a magic moment at the end and we don’t want to rely on that with everything that we do throughout the game.”

Arsenal will face Everton at Goodison Park on September 17.