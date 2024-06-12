“I wish him that he won’t have a good EURO” - Real Madrid star makes admission about Kylian Mbappe ahead of Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal hopes Kylian Mbappe won't have a great campaign at the 2024 European Championships. The Spaniard made an honest admission about Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

The French superstar announced after the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign his decision to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His contract at the Parc des Princes expired this summer and he chose not to trigger the one-year extension clause.

Kylian Mbappe, who's been linked with Los Blancos ever since he was a teenager, finally secured his dream move to the Spanish capital. The 25-year-old will finish the Euros this summer with France and then join his Real Madrid teammates for the 2024-25 season.

During an interview with Marca, Carvajal lavished praise on Mbappe, hailing him as world-class. However, the Spaniard admitted that he does not want to see his new teammate in form at the Euros.

"Mbappé? What to say! World class. The best players have to play in the best team. I wish him that he won't have a good EURO, but that he will be his best version from August onwards," the Real Madrid right-back said.

Kylian Mbappe has registered over 300 appearances for PSG, scoring 256 goals and providing 108 assists.

"Fortunately, football is not mathematical" - La Liga president on Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has rubbished claims that Real Madrid will comfortably win the Champions League after Kylian Mbappe's arrival this summer.

Los Blancos secured their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy in the recently concluded season after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final, extending their own record. Now that Real Madrid have added Mbappe to their team, many believe the Spanish giants will rule the Champions League.

However, Tebas insists that football is a team sport, highlighting the fact that Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe couldn't win the Champions League together at PSG. He said:

"He will play because this is a team sport. When Hazard or Bale's last years came, they thought they were going to have results and it's not so direct. It also happened in the PSG, for example, with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe and it didn't happen. They thought it would sweep the Champions League and it wasn't like that. Fortunately, Football is not mathematical."

