“I won’t be anymore” - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus responds to criticism based on Erling Haaland comparison

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus has responded to comparisons with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Gunners hitman has had a quiet campaign, especially in the league, for the Premier League leaders. Jesus, 26, has struck twice and assisted once in 10 outings.

He has been in better form in Europe, though, bagging four goals and two assists in four games in the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta's side - playing the competition for the first time in six years - are through to the knockouts as group winners with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Haaland has been in blistering form for City, striking 19 times in 22 games across competitions, and also providing five assists. That includes 14 goals and four assists in 15 outings in the league, where fourth-placed City are six points behind the Gunners.

However, in an interaction with Terra (as per Football London), Jesus said that he's not bothered by Haaland comparisons:

"I understand football is a priority for me, and I know I need to be well to do my best, especially in the Brazilian team. There are things that I don’t control. I train, I look for, I try, I move, I help the team. The goal is inevitable. I believe it’s not my strong point, but I score goals, and I’m there to score goal.

“When I come back, it will happen. It’s work. I work quietly, I’m not one to respond to criticism, I’m not one to be happy for praise. I was, I won’t be anymore.”

The Brazil international scored in his last league outing in midweek and also assisted once as the Gunners won 4-3 at Luton Town to go two points clear at the top.

What Arsenal manager has said about Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was all praise for Gabriel Jesus, as he played a starring role in the seven-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road in midweek.

Scoring for only the second time in the league this season, the 26-year-old Brazilian was a lively presence in attack for the Gunners, who consolidated their lead atop the standings.

Arteta said about Jesus (as per HITC Sport):

“He looked really lively today, really active and caused them a lot of problems.

"He was really mobile, a constant threat and scored a good goal. He was involved in many positive actions for the team as well, so I think we’re getting the best out of him and he’s in a good place.”

Arsenal are away at Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9) as they look to stay atop the pile.