"I won’t change my philosophy. If INEOS want it changed, you change the man" - Amorim makes bold claim after Manchester United's loss to Man City

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted that he has no plans of altering his football philosophy and that INEOS would need to sack him if they want it changed. His comments arrived after the Red Devils suffered a 3-0 loss against Manchester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The Cityzens secured an emphatic win in the Manchester Derby with Phil Foden (18') and Erling Haaland (53', 68') featuring on the scoresheet. Manchester United have struggled to get going this season and are currently 14th in the Premier League with four points from four games. This is currently their worst start to a season since the 1992-93 campaign.

Despite this, Amorim remained defiant after the game, insisting he wouldn't change his style of play. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I will do everything I can for Man United. This is my message to the fans. I’m suffering more than them. I won’t change my philosophy. If they [INEOS] want it changed, you change the man”.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager last November, Amorim has persisted with a 3-4-3 formation that has yet to yield results with his squad. The latter has won 17 games out of his 48 in charge, with a win percentage of 35.4, and will be under tremendous pressure to get his side back to winning ways.

"We suffered in those moments" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides verdict following 3-0 loss vs Manchester City

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes his side weren't clinical enough in front of goal compared to Manchester City. He also reckons his players could have done better to avoid conceding three goals during their 3-0 loss in the Manchester Derby.

The Red Devils had more possession of the ball (55 percent) compared to the hosts. They also had a few chances to get back into the game, landing 12 shots in total, with two being on target. However, they missed two big chances, while Manchester City mustered 13 shots in total, with six being on target.

Amorim told Sky Sports (via FotMob):

"If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals. We can do better, especially for the second goal. The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn't score. In the second half, they did better in transition, and we suffered in those moments."

He added:

"In these kinds of games, we need to be perfect and, in this game, we were not perfect. The frustration is always the same, because of the amount of chances we need to score goals."

Manchester United will next face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20.

