“I won’t have people talk nonsense” – John Terry hits out at Chelsea fan for bold Frank Lampard reunion claim

Chelsea legend John Terry has dismissed claims made by a fan that he is unsuitable for a role on the club's first-team coaching staff, calling the suggestion 'nonsense.' Terry, who is currently coaching in the Blues' academy, has been loosely linked with a return to the first team setup since Frank Lampard's appointment.

Lampard, a former teammate of Terry's, has taken over the reins as the head coach until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. He has brought in assistant coaches Ashley Cole, Joe Edwards, and Chris Jones to work with him in the dugout.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com The thought of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Ashley Cole possibly in the dugout at the Bernabeu next week. The thought of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Ashley Cole possibly in the dugout at the Bernabeu next week. https://t.co/Q0wd8p8PjO

Some fans have called for Terry to be given a role among the first-team staff. However, one fan faced the wrath of the former England captain after suggesting that he was not suited to such a role due to his lack of coaching experience and alleged preference for golf.

The fan said (via Express):

“Delighted that Lamps is back and excited by the back room appointments. But please don’t add JT (John Terry) to that list. Club legend but too much golf and not enough coaching experience to warrant inclusion. We’re past the days of barrack-room bombast.”

Tom Overend @tovers98 Extremely looking forward to the Frank Lampard announcement.



Lamps, Terry and Cole in the dugout will be something very special indeed. Extremely looking forward to the Frank Lampard announcement.Lamps, Terry and Cole in the dugout will be something very special indeed. https://t.co/VhJbnRv0E3

The Chelsea legend hit back (via Express):

“Also unbelievable news for everyone at Chelsea to have Lamps back. I know how this works, Frank has his team and if I went into a job I would have mine. I won’t have people talk nonsense. Lamps is the best player in our history and this is just what we needed. Super Frank.”

Chelsea include Carlo Ancelotti to their list of potential managers

The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing at Stamford Bridge, as sources from ESPN have revealed that the club's owners are weighing up their options for a new permanent manager. Amongst the candidates are some of the most highly regarded coaches in world football, including Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino.

However, one name that is causing a stir amongst Chelsea fans is the potential return of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid coach is no stranger to the Stamford Bridge dugout, having enjoyed a successful two-year stint as manager between 2009 and 2011. During his time in charge, Ancelotti led the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Now, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti has emerged as a genuine contender for a return to West London. Sources (via ESPN) have revealed that the Italian coach could be considered for the top job should he become available at the end of the season.

