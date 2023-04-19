“I won’t say what I really think” - Frank Lampard fumes at Real Madrid star after Chelsea’s 4-0 aggregate defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left fuming after Real Madrid defender Eder Miliato wasn't shown a second yellow card for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah. The event took place during the two sides' UEFA Champions League second-leg encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 18.

Real Madrid won the return leg 2-0 and the tie 4-0 on aggregate to book a spot in the semi-finals of the continental tournament. Rodrygo scored a second-half brace at Stamford Bridge to bring the curtains down on Chelsea's Champions League run this season.

After the match, Lampard was asked about the overall refereeing and Militao's foul on Chalobah. The Brazilian was already on a yellow card when he fouled the Blues defender but wasn't handed another booking.

Speaking of officiating, Lampard told the media after the match (via football.london):

"I think probably the officials should be aware of that, a high level game, details of minutes. Two minute in the first half wasn't enough for me. I'm not going to complain about that after the result."

On Militao, he added:

"Militao for me, was a second yellow card. I'm not going to say what I really think but in practise at this level you see that yellow card given a lot.

"That one in the attacking final third when our player is beyond their centre-back and they get brought down. Normally that's a yellow card which means red, which means half an hour of 'Here we go.' We had to do it at the Bernabeu, they would have had to do it here. It didn't happen."

Real Madrid will now meet the winners of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich tie in the semifinals. The Cityzens lead the tie 3-0 after a resounding win in the first leg at the Etihad.

Militao, meanwhile, will miss the first leg of the semifinals after being booked against Chelsea.

Frank Lampard yet to win in his second stint as Chelsea manager

Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this season. However, he has failed to get a good performance out of his players so far.

The Englishman has managed the Blues in four matches so far in his second stint with the club, and they have lost all four of those matches, scoring just once. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to hold on to the caretaker manager position for the remainder of the season.

