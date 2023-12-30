"I won’t be watching thanks", "Sack the coach" - Chelsea fans left confused and furious with Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI against Luton Town

As Chelsea gear up for their encounter with Luton Town on Saturday (December 30), a wave of anger and annoyance has gone through the fanbase on social media. This has been triggered by Mauricio Pochettino's selection for the starting line-up.

Despite the availability of Raheem Sterling, who has been reinstated after serving his suspension, the forward finds himself relegated to the bench. Sterling watched from the sidelines as Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in midweek.

In his absence, Noni Madueke, who last started in the Premier League in the previous match against Luton, seized the spotlight, retaining his position in the starting eleven. His recent heroics, including a penalty that clinched the win over Crystal Palace, seem to have tipped the scales in his favor.

This decision comes amid a flurry of injury woes for Chelsea. The team's treatment room is bustling with key players who have sustained injuries, including Reece James, and Ben Chilwell.

Players like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were uncertain for the game but both players are fit enough to have been placed on the bench.

The Blues appear set to adopt an attacking formation at Kenilworth Road, with a setup featuring Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson at the forefront. Notably, this match is set to mark Jackson's final appearance before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku, who is navigating his way back from a knee injury, finds himself among the substitutes, part of a carefully managed return to full fitness.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Jackson, Madueke, Broja.

The Chelsea fanbase took to social media platforms like X to air their grievances about Mauricio Pochettino's decisions, with one fan stating:

"Jackson & Broja again, I won’t be watching thanks. You people are mad🙏🏾."

Another fan added:

"Sack the coach now."

Here are some more reactions:

Other fans continued to complain:

Some fans had hope for the attacking side of the team:

Some fans questioned playing Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson together:

A few more fan reactions:

Chelsea seek to secure away win at Kenilworth Road

As Pochettino's team facet Luton Town, they will look for momentum from their most recent victory over Crystal Palace. While it was hardly convincing, the win breathed life into their campaign.

Noni Madueke's late penalty in the 89th minute, following strikes from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Michael Olise, snatched a win from the jaws of what seemed like another frustrating draw.

This win, albeit narrow, hoisted Chelsea back into the top half of the Premier League table, settling in at 10th place. However, their position is precarious. They are just ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, both of whom have a game in hand, and are only separated by goal difference.

Since their emphatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur prior to the November international break, the Blues have endured a disheartening losing streak on their travels. If they succumb to defeat at Kenilworth Road against Luton, it would mark their fifth consecutive away loss.