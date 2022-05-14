"I could have won more titles" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one club attempted to sign him 'few times' while being contracted to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he had the opportunity to join Bayern Munich during his time at Anfield.

The German manager joined the Reds in 2015 having had huge success at Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp led Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles from 2010-2012 breaking Bayern's stranglehold on the German league. He took BvB to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2013 as well but was beaten 2-1 by the Bavarians.

He has revealed that he has had offers from the Bundesliga champions to become their head coach.

Klopp was speaking on which club he could join if he were to ever leave Liverpool. He told the Telegraph (via RousingTheKop):

“The only thing I could do is ask Pep [Guardiola] if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at [Manchester] City. Is that the idea? That wouldn’t work, I don’t want to do it."

He added:

“I could have gone to Bayern a few times. I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say – a good chance at least. I didn’t do it. I had a contract here and I never did it. The world is not full of winners. The world is full of triers, hopefully. I try and sometimes I win together with some other people. I am happy with that.”

Jurgen Klopp a huge hit at Liverpool

The German manager is flourishing at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has had huge success at Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019. He then led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 2020 and this season his side are targeting an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp's side have already lifted the Carabao Cup, having beaten Chelsea in the final on penalties in February.

They will battle against the Blues once again on May 14 in the final of the FA Cup.

Liverpool are embroiled in a closely-fought Premier League title race with leaders Manchester City, where they trail Pep Guardiola's side by three points. There are two games remaining for both sides with it all to play for.

Klopp will finish the season by taking his side to the final of the Champions League to face Real Madrid on May 28. They will look to avenge a 3-1 defeat they suffered in the 2018 Champions League final against Los Blancos.

It has been a phenomenal season for Liverpool under Klopp and a quadruple could be a perfect way to finish it off.

