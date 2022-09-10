“I wonder about the body language and desire” – Ex-Manchester United midfielder delivers blunt Liverpool verdict on title race

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has claimed that Liverpool's tactical approach to games has been worked out by other teams.

The Reds have endured a horrendous start to the season, winning just two games across all competitions. The Merseyside club have won just two of their six Premier League games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's side also started their Champions League campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli on September 7.

Savage has insisted that Klopp needs to come up with something different as his tactics have been figured out. In his column for The Mirror, Savage wrote:

“I have watched their games, and see their midfield. I am a huge fan of Jurgen Klopp but every team has a cycle. I wonder about the body language and desire. Klopp’s teams are supposed to play heavy metal football with intensity from back to front, and aggression."

"Against Napoli, they were not right defensively. Even Virgil van Dijk. The positioning, the body language. The recovery runs are lethargic."

Savage continued:

“I ask: have Liverpool been worked out? That performance at Napoli was the worst half of football under Klopp. The standards they have set are there to see. So is what they have achieved. They are one of the greatest Premier League teams."

🇸🇪 @_LFCTs LIVERPOOL CAN'T RUIN MY WEEKEND

LIVERPOOL CAN'T RUIN MY WEEKENDhttps://t.co/QTyGO7rNPk

Savage feels that Liverpool's Premier League chances are already done. He added:

“Something needs to be done quickly. Klopp is an unbelievable manager and I hugely admire him. But now, he needs to call on all his managerial skill. It’s a fascinating test. The title is gone in my opinion already. It’s a worry. When I say worry, the worry for Liverpool is staying in the top four. Man City will win it.

Look at Arsenal, Chelsea refreshing, Spurs right in the mix, Man United winning their last four. Then you see Liverpool. I had them down for second in the league. Can we contemplate them really being outside the top four? It’s not a given. I hope they do because I love watching them in the Champions League but it will be tough.”

Liverpool will need to improve to move up the table

The Reds have made the worst possible start to the season and most of their star players are yet to deliver. Barring their 9-0 win against Bournemouth, the Reds have been far from their best in every Premier League game so far.

The Merseysiders have looked pretty fragile and leaky in defence while their attackers have looked out of ideas.

LFC YNWA @TheTeamOfJocks



This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players .



A legend Anyone wanting Klopp out should be ashamed of themselves.This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players .A legend Anyone wanting Klopp out should be ashamed of themselves.This man has taken us back to the promised land after years in the wilderness, lost his mother while not being able to attend her funeral & been badly let down financially by the owners to sign players . A legend ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8wEtNCLqrB

Klopp's side have also been unlucky with injuries as several players have been sidelined. Fabio Carvalho, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jordan Henderson are all out injured.

The Merseysiders have looked like a spent force this campaign and will need to improve quickly if they are to achieve, at least, a top-four finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar