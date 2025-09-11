“I wonder if Liverpool will regret at some point” - Gary Neville questions Reds’ transfer decision on 25-year-old star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that Liverpool rue their decision not to move for Marc Guehi earlier this summer. The English defender was subject to a late bid from the reigning Premier League champions on transfer deadline day.

The Merseyside club reportedly agreed a fee with Crystal Palace for Guehi, while the player was also ready to move to Anfield. However, the deal failed to cross the line because the Eagles couldn't sign a proper replacement before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds were hot on the heels of the 25-year-old all summer, but refrained from matching Palace's previous asking price. Interestingly, Guehi's contract at Selhurst Park expires in 2026, which may have had a bearing on Liverpool's approach to the deal.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville pointed out that the Merseyside club could live to regret that decision if Ibrahima Konate picks up an injury.

“I wonder if Liverpool will regret at some point, if say (Ibrahima) Konate did get injured, not going like 45 or 50 (million) and just getting him over the line,” said Neville.

Konate, meanwhile, is also in the final year of his contract at Anfield. The Frenchman hasn't signed a new deal yet, and Real Madrid are apparently planning to secure his signature for free next summer.

Will Liverpool move for Marc Guehi in January?

Marc Guehi

Liverpool are not planning to move for Marc Guehi in January, according to The Times. The Reds are looking to add more steel to their backline as they prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is already on the wrong side of 30, and cannot be expected to maintain his high standards forever. Guehi could be a fantastic option for the job.

The Merseyside club have retained their interest in the Englishman despite tasting defeat in their pursuit this summer. It was previously believed that Liverpool will explore a cut-price deal for the former Chelsea man at the turn of the year.

However, it now appears that the Reds will not launch a move for Guehi in January. Instead, they will wait for the player to become available for free next summer.

There's likely to be significant interest in the Englishman next year, especially if he runs down his contract at Selhurst Park. However, having done the groundwork this summer, the Merseyside club are confident that they can win this race.

