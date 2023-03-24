"I have no words to explain what I feel" – Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message to Argentina fans after emotional return as world champion

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has penned an emotional post for Argentina supporters following his triumphant return to his homeland as a world champion.

Messi, 35, made the headlines after guiding his national team to a 2-0 friendly win over Panama in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (March 23). He scored the 800th goal of his professional career with a fine free-kick in the 78th minute, 11 minutes after Thiago Almada's opener from a rebound.

Following the conclusion of the contest, the Argentina players celebrated with the fans at the Estadio Monumental in full swing. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners were also joined by their families later on and each of the players proceeded to lift a replica of the famed trophy.

Speaking at a post-match interaction, Messi thanked his fans, saying:

"I want to thank you all for all the love we've been receiving. We told you that we were going to do everything possible to win the trophy. Let's enjoy this moment because we went a long time without winning it, and we don't know when we'll win it again."

Later on, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his gratitude to Argentina supporters for their undying support. He wrote on Instagram:

"Many times I imagined what it could be like to return to my country as a world champion but now I have no words to explain what I feel, how grateful I am to all the people for their love... These are very, very special days and I can only tell you that I am immensely happy to see all the Argentine people enjoying and celebrating what was another success for everyone. THANK YOU!!! 🏆🙌🏻"

Messi, who is just one short of the 100-goal mark for Argentina, is next likely to be in action against Curacao on Tuesday (March 28).

Argentina ace claims Lionel Messi deserves all the affection he receives in his homeland

During an interaction with ESPN, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez was quizzed about the clips of fans following Lionel Messi everywhere on his return to Argentina this month. He responded:

"Yes, I saw the clips. He deserves it. He is our leader, our flag, and our reference. I hope he also enjoys all of this, because he deserves it."

Appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, the PSG icon helped Argentina lift their third trophy in Qatar last December. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven tournament games, becoming the first footballer to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

