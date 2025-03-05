"I have no words left for him" - Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid superstar for his showing in 2-1 win over Atletico

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti waxed lyrical of midfielder Fede Valverde's role in the 2-1 home win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with crosswtown rivals Atletico Madrid.

Rodrygo opened the scoring inside four minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu before Atletico drew level 28 minutes later through former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

However, Ancelotti's side had the last laugh, with Brahim Diaz's 55th-minute strike proving to be the winner, giving the holders an aggregate advantage ahead of the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano next week.

Although Valverde didn't find the back of the net, he set up Rodrygo's early opener and was also key in defence, denying Atletico a clear scoring chance in the first half. Ancelotti said about his performance (as per GOAL):

"I have no words left for him. He's very happy and has contributed a lot to the team. I really have no more words.

"Today the team worked, ran and made a difference. Rodrygo and Brahim were the best. We didn't press much, but that wasn't the idea. Atlético had control at times, but they didn't create many opportunities."

The Round-of-16 tie between the two Madrid rivals concludes on Wednesday (March 12).

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are in the midst of a decent season, both domestically and in Europe. In La Liga, they are three points behind leaders Barcelona after 26 games following a run of one win in five games - losing twice - seeing them cede top spot.

In the UEFA Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's side took out four-time defending Premier League winners Manchester City in the knockout play-off before taking an aggregate advantage against Atletico in the Round of 16.

Ahead of the return leg against Diego Simeone's side next week, Los Blancos return to league action, hosting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (March 9).

In the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid trail Real Sociedad 1-0 from the first leg in Sociedad. The tie concludes at the Bernabeu on April 1.

