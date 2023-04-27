"I have no words" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi accused of leaving Barcelona for money by Jerome Rothen

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Jerome Rothen has taken shots at Lionel Messi again and claimed that the Argentine came to Ligue 1 just for money. He added that the only reason to leave Barcelona was because the Camp Nou side could not afford to pay what he wanted.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona could not offer him a new deal. The Argentine had a poor first season but has done well this time around with 15 goals, and as many assists in 27 Ligue 1 games.

Speaking on RMC Sports, Rothen claimed that Lionel Messi now wants to leave PSG after making money and not caring at all about the club. He said:

"I have no words. It's completely out of place. That's how much he doesn't give a damn about the world since he arrived. He didn't come for the right reasons, he only came for the financial conditions. In Barcelona, we know very well why he left. They could no longer pay him the way they paid him. There was such a huge deficit that they had to part with it."

It will be interesting to see what's in store for Lionel Messi ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Jerome Rothen blasted PSG star Lionel Messi earlier this season

Jerome Rothen has been highly critical of Lionel Messi ever since the forward joined PSG.

He also took shots at the former Barcelona man earlier this season and claimed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had wasted a season at the club.

He said on RMC:

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half, and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them."

The pundit added:

"Yes, they (the fans) went too far last year, some insulted him. But that was because they were like me: we were crazy to see Messi in Ligue 1 and we were extremely disappointed. And there, you are going to ask them, with the World Cup, to give him an ovation? And there, he is going to seek comfort? No, no, no."

Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to rejoin Barcelona after his PSG contract expires in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes