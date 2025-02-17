“I worked with Roy Keane at Aston Villa, I know his character” - Agbonlahor slams Manchester United legend for comments against James Maddison

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United icon Roy Keane for his comments on James Maddison. The former Red Devils midfielder recently slammed the Tottenham Hotspur man for visiting Alexandra Palace to watch the PDC World Darts Championship.

Interestingly, Maddison scored for Spurs in their 1-0 home win over Manchester United on Sunday, February 16 Following the goal, he rushed to the camera, threw an imaginary dart and did the shush celebration.

The player confirmed after the game that the celebration was a response to 'outside noise.' He even took to social media to share a clip of Roy Keane criticizing him on The Overlap.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor slammed the former Manchester United skipper, insisting that his comments were unprovoked.

“Roy Keane’s comments were unprovoked. Maddison has had a decent season. Can he do better? Yes, he can but these are unprovoked comments. I worked with Roy Keane at Aston Villa. I know his character, what he's like, and didn't like it. There’s no need," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“James Maddison seems like a good lad. Good on him for giving these pundits something back. It just summed Roy Keane up. The way the comments were made, it just seemed like it was pre-planned. Let's say something, if it's going to go up on social media it's going to blow up. There’s just no need for it.”

James Maddison has registered 10 goals and six assists from 32 games across competitions for Tottenham this season.

When are Manchester United back in action?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United return to action on Saturday, February 22, when they travel to Goodison Park to face a resurgent Everton side. The Toffees have been flying high since David Moye's return to the club, winning four and losing two of their seven games.

The Merseyside club are likely to pose a big challenge to the Red Devils, who are on a run of eight defeats from 12 games in the league. Ruben Amorim's team have dropped down to 15th as a result, 15 points behind Manchester City in fourth.

Manchester United are already without a host of first-team stars, with Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo out with long-term injuries. Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Leny Yoro also missed the trip to London on Sunday while Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are long-term absentees. The Red Devils had eight academy players on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur.

