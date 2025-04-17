“I was worried that I wasn’t the best role model” - Ex-Everton star on how he stopped Wayne Rooney from joining Manchester United’s rivals

Everton great Duncan Ferguson has revealed that he once stopped Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney from joining Newcastle United. He claimed that he urged Rooney to wait for the Red Devils' advancements, who came calling soon.
Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Ferguson stated that Newcastle United were interested in signing Rooney in 2004. He explained how he managed to convince the then-teenager to not jump on the offer. He said (via Mirror):
“He was going to go to Newcastle, and I advised him against that move, before he went to Manchester United. I told him that Newcastle was a great club, but if United and Sir Alex Ferguson want you, you better go.
"Alan [Shearer] and Wayne were the best strikers I played with. Wayne was only young at the time, but you could see where he was going to get to – he was a top player. I tried to shy away from Wayne – he was younger than me, and he looked up to me like I was his hero. I was worried that I wasn’t the best role model – he is the biggest talent in Britain – and if he got in any trouble, I’d get the blame for it.”
Wayne Rooney went on to join Manchester United for a reported fee of just under £26 million and left as a club legend. He scored 253 goals in 559 matches for them before returning to Everton in 2017.
Wayne Rooney admitted he wanted Newcastle United move but waited for Manchester United
Wayne Rooney was also on the Stick To Football podcast and admitted that he was ready to join Newcastle United. He added that the option to move to Manchester Unite came up before EURO 2004 and that changed his mind.
He said (via Mirror):
"I knew it [joining United] was an option before Euro 2004. I knew Manchester United wanted to sign me. Everton were really struggling for money at the time and I found out they were listening to offers from people as well. They were trying to push me to sign for Chelsea because they were going to pay the most money. But, once I knew United were interested, I wanted some confirmation that they did want to sign me.
“It was 40 minutes from my home, where I grew up, as well and it was a perfect fit for me. United actually wanted to wait a year, until the following year, but then Newcastle came into talks with Everton and with myself. I’d gone too far then. I couldn’t wait another year, I couldn’t stay another year at Everton, so I was prepared to go to Newcastle for that year."
Wayne Rooney went on to play for Derby County and DC United before calling it quits on his playing career. He managed these two clubs, as well as Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, but has failed to impress.