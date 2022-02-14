"I would be worried" - Rafa Benitez warns Inter about 'dangerous' Liverpool ahead of Champions League clash

Former Liverpool and Inter Milan boss Rafael Benitez believes the Nerazzurri should be worried about the Reds’ attack ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Liverpool finished top of their Champions League group, but were handed a tough clash against Inter Milan to set up one of the most intriguing ties of this year's Round 16.

Both teams have been in good form in the league and have identical records in their respective divisions – played 24, won 16, drawn six, and lost two. They are both second in their respective leagues too.

Liverpool, however, have been in better scoring form and have defended better. According to Benitez, the Champions League tie is more balanced than people think. He added that Liverpool’s attacking power should worry Inter manager Simone Inzaghi:

“51 per cent Liverpool and 49 per cent Inter. It is more balanced than many might think,” Benitez told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

“If I were Inzaghi I would be worried about their attacking power. Klopp can also count on very good full-backs and are dangerous from dead balls with [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joel] Matip. They are not an easy team to stop,” he added.

Liverpool will fancy their chances of progressing in the Champions League

Inter Milan have done well under Inzaghi so far and are in the running to retain the league title. However, they head into the game as slight underdogs judging from their results against the better teams of late.

Inter have failed to beat AC Milan and Napoli in the last fortnight or so, and will have to do well to match Liverpool in all departments.

The Reds have incredible depth in their squad this season and will also have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane available for the clash.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” Fabinho on Inter Milan:“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Fabinho on Inter Milan:“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now is the best Italian team, that's why they are up near the top in the league. They play good, they are a strong team. They play together maybe four or five seasons, some players.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/H2CndZEsqO

Luis Diaz will also be fresh for the tie after being rested against Burnley, while Diogo Jota is expected to recover for the game too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Inter will be without the key presence of Nicolo Barella in midfield after he was sent off in the side’s final Champions League group game last year. The Nerazzurri will hope to take an advantage into the second leg, which will be played at Anfield in March.

Edited by Parimal