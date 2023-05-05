"I am worried about them" - Micah Richards plays down Manchester City's chances at a treble, thinks Real Madrid could play spoilsport

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has played down his former side's chances of winning the treble as he has fears about their Real Madrid clash.

The Cityzens are on course for a treble as they sit top of the Premier League, with a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. They also have a game in hand over the Gunners with five games remaining. Pep Guardiola's men are also in the FA Cup final facing Manchester United on June 3.

However, Manchester City will first clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. The first leg is at the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday (May 9) with the second leg at the Etihad on May 17.

Richards is worried about the encounter with Los Blancos and has recalled their agonizing defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's men from last season. He told the Filthy Fellas podcast:

"I don't think they're going to do the Treble. I am worried about that game [vs Real Madrid]. I've got to be honest - I am worried about them, I wrote off Real Madrid last season. In the right moments, they know how to get it done."

Madrid sealed a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over City in the Champions League semifinals last season. Guardiola's men were just seven minutes of stoppage time away from reaching the final. However, Richards does feel that the second leg being at the Etihad on this occasion will be beneficial:

"The only thing is now, the second leg is at the Etihad, it's not at the Bernabeu. That could be the difference."

Yet, Richards predicts Manchester City to win the double rather than the treble:

"The double, the double [City will win], I don't think the treble. It's tough to call [who will win the Premier League] you know. But the thing is, Man City are in the form of their lives - they have come with the best form at the right part, at the end of the season."

Guardiola's side are in remarkable form as they are 19 games unbeaten across competitions. However, Real Madrid are a different animal in Europe and won last season's Champions League after beating City in the semifinals.

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester City's Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is on Real Madrid's radar.

Julian Alvarez has had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland throughout the season. The Norweigan's prolific form has led to the Argentine being a backup option up top for Manchester City.

Alvarez has impressed when called upon, scoring 15 goals and contributing five assists in 43 games across competitions. However, the young striker may be growing impatient with his lack of a starting role at the Etihad.

Real Madrid may look to make the most of this and Fichajes reports that they have made Alvarez a target for the summer. Los Merengues are looking for the eventual long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

Alvarez has not only impressed for City but was also a standout performer for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He bagged four goals and one assist in seven games as La Abiceleste won the tournament in Qatar.

He has five years left on his contract at the Etihad and it remains to be seen if the Cityzens would be willing to sell. Alvarez arrived at Manchester City from River Plate in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes