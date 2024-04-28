“I was worried with the way they started” - Roy Keane makes confident prediction on who out of Arsenal and Manchester City will win Premier League

Roy Keane has made a confident prediction about who will win the Premier League, between Manchester City and Arsenal, both of whom won their games on Sunday (April 28).

City had a fairly easy outing against Nottingham Forest, winning 2-0. The Cityzens found their clinical edge. Josko Gvardiol headed in at close range from a corner to open the scoring, and Kevin De Bruyne set up Erling Haaland for the second to seal all three points.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had a bit of a scare in their 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. The game started with the Gunners in full domination, as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped them to a 3-0 lead in the first half.

However, the second half saw Spurs scoring through Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son, but Mikel Arteta's men hung on to take all three points. The Premier League title, though, is a done deal for City, according to Roy Keane, who said in the Sky Sports studio (via Metro):

"It’s a really good habit they’ve got from over the last few years, winning football matches. I think City will win every game now. I was worried with the way they started. I thought could they slip up? Forest missed chances, but a big and important win here for City today."

He continued:

"Arsenal played before them and won so there was a lot of pressure and Forest are obviously fighting relegation so they were obviously going to come out with that fight.

"Obviously Forest have played some games with the pitches and making it dry, of course, but I think that’s the game. I think that result is the title for Manchester City now, I really do."

Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose despite Arsenal leading

Manchester City look like the clear contenders to win the Premier League, even though they sit in second place in the standings, while Arsenal are first. However, the Cityzens have a game in hand, while being only a point behind the Gunners.

If Pep Guardiola's men win their game in hand, they will sit two points ahead of the Gunners, as they eye their fourth straight title in a row.

City are serial winners and capable of going through the business end of the season without hiccups. The Gunners, meanwhile, haven't won the league title in 20 years.