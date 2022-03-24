“I would’ve cut my losses two years ago” – Ally McCoist hits out at Manchester United star for his latest comments

Former Premier League striker Ally McCoist has slammed Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for his latest comments about the club.

The French midfielder recently admitted that his second stint with the Red Devils has been far from spectacular. He even claimed that their season is already 'dead' as they won't be winning any trophies this season.

While speaking to French outlet Le Figaro ahead France’s game against Ivory Coast this Friday (25 March), Pogba revealed his frustrations at Old Trafford. He said:

“The coach [Deschamps] and I get along very well. He gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United, do I really have a role? I’m asking the question and I don’t know the answer.”

The 29-year-old was then asked regarding his future plans with his contract at Old Trafford up for expiry this summer.

The French international replied:

“To keep on winning, progressing, and catch up all these years I couldn’t win trophies. To be honest, I’m not satisfied by the five last seasons, I’m really not. For this year it’s dead, we still won’t win anything. Whether it’s with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies.”

While discussing the comments made by the World Cup winner, McCoist has hit back at the midfield maestro. The Scotsman claimed that he would have cut his losses on Pogba two years ago.

The 59-year-old also insisted that Pogba's comments 'kind of sum him up.' The Rangers legend believes that the Frenchman is trying to blame everyone else but not acknowledging his own shortcomings.

McCoist said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“I think he’s trying to run down his contract. If I were United I would’ve cut my losses two years ago. …I think those quotes kind of sum him up. Effectively it’s everybody else’s fault but mine.”

Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United could be a good news for the club

Expectations were massive from Paul Pogba when Manchester United splashed a then world-record £89.3 million to bring the Frenchman back from Juventus in 2016.

However, it's fair to say that the midfielder has not been able to justify his massive pricetag at Old Trafford.

The quality of the 29-year-old is quite obvious but he has not been able to showcase it on a consistent basis in a Manchester United shirt.

We'll Never Die 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪



All I know is top players don’t need excuses, they perform regardless. I honestly couldn’t give a toss what Pogba says. He’s one giant disappointment and I don’t care who’s fault it is. He needs to move on.All I know is top players don’t need excuses, they perform regardless. #mufc I honestly couldn’t give a toss what Pogba says. He’s one giant disappointment and I don’t care who’s fault it is. He needs to move on.All I know is top players don’t need excuses, they perform regardless. #mufc https://t.co/oIvfNyEIN3

He has been inconsistent and has had to deal with injury problems and transfer rumors. His fallout with managers and his poor antics off the pitch have all been his story over the last six years.

In his second stint at the club, the Frenchman has played 222 games and has a pretty average output of 39 goals and 51 assists.

It might be a financial loss for Manchester United to lose the midfielder on a free transfer this summer. However, it could give them an opportunity to build their midfield around someone else like Bruno Fernandes.

